Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 107,548 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3,320.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,548 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 33.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.55. 16,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,907. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $321.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $163.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

