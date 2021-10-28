Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 48.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,645 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $125.56 and a 1 year high of $196.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.