Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $20.98 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,970 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after acquiring an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Square by 51.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after buying an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,140 shares of company stock valued at $76,944,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.35. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.74, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.