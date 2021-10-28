Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,052. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $132.98.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.