CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Trading Up 3.2%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 46,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 97,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $45.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Get CURE Pharmaceutical alerts:

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 469.15% and a negative return on equity of 118.67%.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.