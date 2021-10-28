CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.69 million.CURO Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

CURO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CURO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.13. 5,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,499. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.87. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085 over the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CURO Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of CURO Group worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

