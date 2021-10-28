Curt Begle Sells 14,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 958,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,852,000 after purchasing an additional 346,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.