Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Update

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMOT opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

