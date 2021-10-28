Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Update

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMOT opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.80.
About Curtiss Motorcycles
