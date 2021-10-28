Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,207. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.19. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

