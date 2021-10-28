CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Volume Hits $993.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $42.32 million and $993.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00104129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.75 or 0.00426050 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00043295 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 152,831,760 coins and its circulating supply is 148,831,760 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

