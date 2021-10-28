CVCoin (CVN) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $117.15 million and approximately $817,509.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.46 or 0.00015489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00096415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,934.69 or 0.99746207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.53 or 0.07075707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022351 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

