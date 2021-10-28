CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Announces Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.05. 939,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,122. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,051.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

