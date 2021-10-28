Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 35,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,275,096.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,770 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,929. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

