D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEPS. HSBC began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,609. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,543,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,911,000. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi accounts for 3.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 4.74% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

