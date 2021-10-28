DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,478,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 84,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

