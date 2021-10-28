DA Davidson Comments on Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Bank System in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CBU stock opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

