DAD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $964,365.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $66.76 million and approximately $964,365.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00206643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00098877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.