DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DallasNews stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. DallasNews has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DallasNews in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.