DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of DALN stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90. DallasNews has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.