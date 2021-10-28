Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

