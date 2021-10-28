Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,418 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $123.30 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

