Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $304,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,170 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after buying an additional 853,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Transocean by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after buying an additional 831,842 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Transocean by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,501 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 512,960 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 334,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Transocean by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,983 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 132,430 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

