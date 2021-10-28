Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $314,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 847 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $492.86 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $519.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $458.25 and a 200-day moving average of $399.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

