Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Colfax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colfax by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 472,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150,479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Colfax by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colfax by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Colfax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,490,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFX opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

