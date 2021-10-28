Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 19.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 146.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $1,799,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

NYSE:CMI opened at $235.38 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

