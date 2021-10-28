Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after buying an additional 180,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after buying an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,866,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $202.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

