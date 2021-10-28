Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

