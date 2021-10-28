Darktrace (LON:DARK) PT Lowered to GBX 473 at Peel Hunt

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price objective decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DARK. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Darktrace from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Darktrace alerts:

LON DARK opened at GBX 730.50 ($9.54) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 742.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a PE ratio of -34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. Darktrace has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10).

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.