Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.60 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.140 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $60.17.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

