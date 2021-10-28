Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.60 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.140 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.
Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $60.17.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
