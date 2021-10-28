Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,807,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 74,417 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Datadog by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 404,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,132,000 after acquiring an additional 112,284 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,924,438 shares of company stock worth $410,178,565. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.17. 21,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of -924.00 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $165.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

