Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.65.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $15.01.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

