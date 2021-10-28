Deborah Borg Sells 35,055 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deborah Borg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

