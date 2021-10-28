Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $13.70.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.
