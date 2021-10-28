DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.52 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $2.52 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00069480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00095085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,912.32 or 1.00266638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.27 or 0.06951842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,852,634 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.