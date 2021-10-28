Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Down 87.0% in October

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBBJ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $41.45.

