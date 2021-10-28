DeFiner (FIN) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $337,343.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00228080 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.