Delek US (DK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.05. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek US stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Delek US worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

