Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $67,319,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after acquiring an additional 829,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

