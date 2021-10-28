Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,180 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

