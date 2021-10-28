DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.900-$2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.75-2.90 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $56.47 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

