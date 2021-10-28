Deutsche Bank AG Has $370,000 Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 24.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.63. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

