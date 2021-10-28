Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,514 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OVID. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

