Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 79,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $980.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

