Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,268 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $723.65 million, a PE ratio of -67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

