Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 622 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Waterstone Financial worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

WSBF opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $514.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

