Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,314 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $751.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $90,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $560,019. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

