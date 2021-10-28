Deutsche Bank AG Sells 816 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,348,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 42,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

IIIN opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $741.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

In other Insteel Industries news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $47,222.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $183,194.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,531 shares of company stock worth $648,718. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

