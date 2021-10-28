Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 392,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Zomedica by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300,195 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zomedica by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 531,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.52. Zomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

