Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of REX American Resources worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in REX American Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $514.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.09. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

