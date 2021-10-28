Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. 223,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,184. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

DB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,719 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

